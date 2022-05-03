TEEN STEALS TWO GOATS

AN 18-year-old man landed in the dock yesterday after he allegedly stole goats in Chinamhora Village.

Tanatswa Maruta was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

Allegations are that on March 1, the complainant Evangelista Kanjokoto (61) penned her goats and retired to bed.

It is the State’s case that Maruta took advantage of that and went to the pen and stole a black goat and a brown one and escaped unnoticed.

Maruta took the goats and handed them over to Moline Zamba for safe-keeping.

He allegedly sold the goats for US$25 each.

The matter was reported to the police after the recovery of the brown goat. H Metro