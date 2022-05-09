TEEN NYAU DANCER BURIED ALIVE

A 16-YEAR-OLD Beatrice teenager died after he was allegedly buried alive in a shallow grave during a Nyau dance ritual in Beatrice.
Tafadzwa Mudahondo’s body was retrieved from the shallow
grave after he had been in it for 45 minutes.
Two Nyau dancers have since been arrested in connection
with the teenager’s death.
Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector
Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident to NewsDay, saying the police were
still investigating the matter.
It is alleged that on May 7, at around 8pm, the deceased in
the company of his parents went to Munandi Farm, Beatrice, to attend his
grandmother’s memorial service.
At the service, several Nyau dance groups from surrounding
farms were taking turns to perform during an all-night vigil.
The deceased was then spotted by his father wearing a Nyau
dance outfit and his father reprimanded him, leading to an altercation.
The teenager then allegedly asked Nyau dancers to dig a pit
and bury him, and witness him miraculously resurrecting.
The dancers allegedly dug the pit and buried the boy alive.
They then danced around the grave, and collected cash from
onlookers who wanted to witness the miracle taking place.
Villagers then alerted the now deceased’s father. He
demanded that his son be retrieved immediately from the shallow grave.
By the time he was retrieved, he was unconscious. Efforts
to resuscitate him were fruitless.
0 comments:
Post a Comment