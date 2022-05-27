TEEN DAUGHTER BITES DAD IN DEFENCE OF HER MUM

A DANGAMVURA teenager allegedly bashed her father in her mother’s defence and has been arraigned before the courts to face physical abuse charges.

Eighteen-year-old Linda Murahwa is alleged to have committed the offence after her father had accused her mother of stealing his money.

The matter came to light at Mutare Magistrates’ Court on Monday when Linda appeared before Ms Prisca Tendai Manhibi.

However, Linda denied that she physically abused her 42-year-old father, Nyasha Murahwa.

She was remanded out of custody to June 22 for trial.

The State was represented by Mr Thurstone Mubvumbi.

In denying the allegations, Murahwa said after hearing her father accusing her mother of stealing money from him, she had to intervene as he wanted to assault her.

“I am surprised that I am appearing before this court today. I thought my father’s anger towards me would be short-lived. I had no intention of hurting him.

“I only wanted to stop him from assaulting my mother. He had misplaced his money and accused my mother of stealing it. My mother is not a thief.

“I only shoved him and he fell down. His finger was injured in the process. I did not bite him as he is alleging. I would never bite my father because I respect him so much,” she said.

The court heard that on April 30, Murahwa had a misunderstanding with his wife, Linda’s mother.

Linda intervened and told her father that he did not have the right to insult or assault her mother.

She went on to assault and bite her father on the right hand.

Murahwa reported the matter to the police, thereby leading to Linda’s arrest.

“She bit her father on the right hand and he sustained a cut. Although his life is not in danger due to the injury, the accused person broke the law,” said Mr Mubvumbi. Manica Post