TEEN DAUGHTER BITES DAD IN DEFENCE OF HER MUM

A DANGAMVURA teenager allegedly bashed her father in her mother’s defence and has been arraigned before the courts to face physical abuse charges.
Eighteen-year-old Linda Murahwa is alleged to have
committed the offence after her father had accused her mother of stealing his
money.
The matter came to light at Mutare Magistrates’ Court on
Monday when Linda appeared before Ms Prisca Tendai Manhibi.
However, Linda denied that she physically abused her
42-year-old father, Nyasha Murahwa.
She was remanded out of custody to June 22 for trial.
The State was represented by Mr Thurstone Mubvumbi.
In denying the allegations, Murahwa said after hearing her
father accusing her mother of stealing money from him, she had to intervene as
he wanted to assault her.
“I am surprised that I am appearing before this court
today. I thought my father’s anger towards me would be short-lived. I had no
intention of hurting him.
“I only wanted to stop him from assaulting my mother. He
had misplaced his money and accused my mother of stealing it. My mother is not
a thief.
“I only shoved him and he fell down. His finger was injured
in the process. I did not bite him as he is alleging. I would never bite my
father because I respect him so much,” she said.
The court heard that on April 30, Murahwa had a
misunderstanding with his wife, Linda’s mother.
Linda intervened and told her father that he did not have
the right to insult or assault her mother.
She went on to assault and bite her father on the right
hand.
Murahwa reported the matter to the police, thereby leading
to Linda’s arrest.
“She bit her father on the right hand and he sustained a cut. Although his life is not in danger due to the injury, the accused person broke the law,” said Mr Mubvumbi. Manica Post
