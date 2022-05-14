SUSPECT BITES OFF COP'S EAR

A Shurugwi man who was annoyed that a Police officer wanted to arrest him for not wearing a facemask bites off a piece of the cop’s ear before escaping.

Zadi Karonga (42) of Mashoko Village under Chief Ndanga in Shurugwi appeared before Magistrate Sithabile Zungula and pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and escaping from lawful custody.

State prosecutor Kwanele Njini told the court that on August 20 2021, the complainant Constable Simon Ndoro was on duty at Donga Business center where he met the accused in the company of Prosperity Mhangami and tried to arrest him for not wearing a face mask and public drinking.

The accused kicked the policeman and punched him several times and bite off a piece from the complainant’s left ear.

The accused then fled from the scene. He was arrested on September 4, 2021 by four cops. He is remanded in custody to May 20, 2022. Masvingo Mirror