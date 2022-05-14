SUSPECT BITES OFF COP'S EAR

A Shurugwi man who was annoyed that a Police officer wanted to arrest him for not wearing a facemask bites off a piece of the cop’s ear before escaping.
Zadi Karonga (42) of Mashoko Village under
Chief Ndanga in Shurugwi appeared before Magistrate Sithabile Zungula and
pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and escaping from lawful custody.
State prosecutor Kwanele Njini told the
court that on August 20 2021, the complainant Constable Simon Ndoro was on duty
at Donga Business center where he met the accused in the company of Prosperity
Mhangami and tried to arrest him for not wearing a face mask and public drinking.
The accused kicked the policeman and
punched him several times and bite off a piece from the complainant’s left ear.
The accused then fled from the scene. He
was arrested on September 4, 2021 by four cops. He is remanded in custody to
May 20, 2022. Masvingo Mirror
