STAMPEDE AS NAKED WITCH LANDS IN MAGWEGWE

A NAKED wizard reportedly fell onto a Magwegwe rooftop on Monday, prompting a stampede in a bid to witness the bizarre spectacle in Bulawayo.
Residents told Southern Eye that they woke up on Monday
morning to perform their daily routines, only to see a naked man in the suburb
who claimed to have fallen from a winnowing basket during a witchcraft mission.
Witnesses posted on social media pictures and videos of the
man who said he was from Binga, but failed to explain how he found himself in
Magwegwe.
“He was naked and his body was painted all over with a
substance which looked like ashes,” a Magwegwe resident who identified herself
as NakaBhowasi said.
“We were shocked to find the naked wizard near Greens
Supermarket. The man told us that he was from Binga, adding that he fell on top
of the house while on a witchcraft mission. He said he was travelling with
friends.”
Another resident added:
“The man told us that his friends left him, and he did not know how he
got to Magwegwe.”
In February, a similar incident reportedly happened in
Filabusi, after a suspected witch fell from a winnowing basket after she fought
with her colleagues over the legs of a child they were preparing to eat during
a witchcraft mission.
Despite numerous cases of witchcraft surfacing now and
then, it has been difficult to report and prove them at the courts of law.
Newsday
