SPEECH TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT, SAYS CHINOS

Controversial Zanu PF politician, Joseph Chinotimba has declared war on President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom he accuses of trying to unseat him as Buhera South MP in the 2023 general elections.

Chinotimba is heard in a video that has gone viral that Mnangagwa is trying to bring in some educated guys to come and replace him as MP and goes on to declare that this would never happen.

Although Chinotimba told The Mirror that he is being quoted out of context in the video and pleaded with The Mirror to stop escalating the issue by publishing the story, the Zimbabwe Revolution and Patriotic Youth Network, a youth wing of Zanu PF has already taken up the matter with the party’s newly elected deputy secretary for youth affairs John Paradza.

The youth say in the petition that they are enraged by Chinotimba’s lack of respect for the President and demanded an explanation from the MP.

Chinotimba who was addressing a small group of about 60 supporters in Muchina Village in Buhera particularly mentions one Ngonidzashe Mudekunye as the guy tipped to take over from him.

“Hakuna kwaanotomboenda uyu Mudekunye, kana kuti regai ndiinde kwakati. Ndosaka Mnangagwa ava kuda kutuma vakomana vake vaanoti hee ndakafunda hee ndakadai. Haa hoo nhai! (This Mudekunye guy is not going to succeed in his plot against me. Never! This is why Mnangagwa wants to send his so called educated guys who are full of themselves. I am here to see that),” said Chinotimba.

There has been talk of two factions in Zanu PF, one allegedly loyal to President Mnangagwa and the other loyal to Vice President Constantino Chiwengwa. It is not clear if Chinotimba is a member of one or the other faction.

I’m aware of the video but I did not mean to mention the name of the President as it were. People have gone berserk, taking it out of context. Please do not escalate it,” Chinotimba pleaded with The Mirror.

“We note with concern the trending video in which Cde Chinotimba is accusing our President of imposing a candidate in Buhera South Constituency.

“It is in this context that we are demanding a full explanation from Cde Chinotimba on allegations he raised against the President.

“Of interest is also how Cde Chinotimba failed to acknowledge the country’s President and Zanu PF’s first secretary in public by addressing him as Mnangagwa,” the letter further said. Masvingo Mirror