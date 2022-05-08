SHUTDOWN RATTLES ZANU PF

ZANU PF Bulawayo provincial leadership has been shaken by recent calls for a national shutdown by pressure group Pachedu and number of student organisations.
The calls for a shutdown arose from growing discontent
among citizens over the ruling party’s failure to address the worsening
economic situation.
Pachedu and Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) last
week called for a national stay away to be staged today (Monday).
Zanu PF is, however, accusing the United States embassy in
Zimbabwe of funding Pachedu.
Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Archbold Chiponda
said: “Call for a shutdown as who? To achieve what? Right now times are tough,
all shoulders are being put to the wheel in an effort to achieve economic
growth and to lift all our people to a better situation in the country and you
have some advocating for stay aways.
“It absolutely boggles the mind when you hear someone
advocating for an illegality in the form of mushikashika and illegal commuter
omnibus operators….have they bothered to check the death and accident
statistics since the government gave sanity to the transport sector through the
return to Zupco? The answer is to sit down and figure out how to capacitate the
sector to make further gains, not to simply call for a return to illegality for
the sake of expediency.”
Chiponda said when he perused Twitter he saw that Pachedu
had posted a picture of students in Denmark holding placards encouraging
Zimbabwean students not to attend their institutions of higher learning.
He questioned how ironic it was for students who are at
schools abroad, getting their education, to tell other students not to go to
school.
Chiponda said the best advice for Pachedu and its handlers
was to find somewhere to play their games. He said this was the time for
Zimbabweans to pull all their weight and work. Newsday
