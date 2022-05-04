SHE WAS AFTER MY MONEY : WIFE'S SIS THREW HERSELF AT ME

AN elderly woman has been dragged to court by her husband after their marriage of 10 years turned sour.

Shuvai Chiwariro appeared before Kwekwe Civil Court magistrate, Mildred Matuvi, to answer charges of verbally abusing her husband, Peter Sarimani.

“This man was the husband of my young sister before she passed on so, when she died, he invited me to stay with the children. He infected me with a disease and now I am on medication but he does not want to cater for my medical bills.

“He is the one who invited me to his house to look after the children and we stayed together for 10 years as husband and wife,” said Chiwariro.

However, Sarimani argued otherwise: “She is the one who volunteered to stay with me and give my children motherly love after her sister died and left the children at a tender age.

“We fell in love and stayed together but I then realised that she was after my money when she started making outrageous demands. I could not cater for her demands because I was paying school fees for my children. That is when things got sour between me and her.”

The court then granted the application for a peace order in favour of Sarimani and ordered Chiwariro to ensure peace prevails. H Metro