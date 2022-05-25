SEVEN SODOMISED AT BOARDING SCHOOL

SEVEN students were allegedly sodomised at a boarding school in Mashonaland Central Province.

Some teachers and senior students were allegedly implicated in the heinous act.

The matter has since been taken to Shamva Social Welfare department for management and police for investigations.

Some parents and guardians have transferred their children, after the reports emerged, despite spirited attempts to keep the whole saga a secret.

One of the parents told H-Metro that the headmaster (name supplied) of the school was among the suspects.

Among the perpetrators, according to the reports, is a 14-year-old boy.

“I have since transferred my child over this matter,” said one of the concerned parents.

“He was sexually abused several times and we have been lodging reports to the school authorities without any action being taken.

“He was abused by one of the students and the involvement of Social Welfare and police exposed some of the perpetrators, who included some teachers and the headmaster.

“That is why they were not taking action despite receiving several reports pertaining to this matter,” said the parent.

The Mashonaland Central Provincial Social Welfare officials could not be reached for comment, but sources close to the department confirmed compiling a report which was taken to police.

“We are not in a position to comment but the case was brought to our attention and all procedures pertaining to the matter were followed.

“We managed to interview the victims including all the perpetrators and handed a compiled report to police,” said the source. H Metro