SCHOOL HEAD DEMANDS LOBOLA BACK, BASHED

A SCHOOL principal was on Wednesday bashed in Budiriro after entering his father in-law’s bedroom demanding back lobola paid in 1997.

Lloyd Kadogwa travelled from Dema to Budiriro to demand his lobola from his father in-law, Patrick Rombero.

However, the mission turned nasty when his brothers-in-law, Tedious and Julius, attacked him.

Kadogwa is the Kid Oasis Junior School principal.

A father of four, Kadogwa made headlines when he sacked his wife, Barbara Kadogwa, and removed her from the list of directors at Kid Oasis Junior School.

“Mukasandipa pfuma yangu yandakabvisa yose nhasi munondiona,” Kadogwa could be heard screaming.

He used a stick to attack Rombero and his wife.

The fracas attracted Rombero’s neighbours and the intervention of the couple’s kids – Tedious and Julius.

After bashing the principal, Tedious and Julius were arrested and detained at Budiriro Police Station.

They are expected to appear in court today.

Gogo Rombero told H-Metro Kadogwa’s actions left her embarrassed.

“Lloyd has exposed me, he attacked me and my husband in our bedroom, demanding the lobola, he paid long back,” said Gogo Rombero.

“Mwana wangu akamuberekera vana vana.

“Mwanasikana wangu akamubvisa mazino maviri akavhara nzeve dzake nekumurova asi akaramba anaye asi nhasi uno unondifumura ini.

“He must come and apologise for his wrongdoing not making false reports to the police that he lost his cellphone and was attacked when he is the one who came to provoke us.

“He should tell us his reason for traveling from Dema to Budiriro, if it was not to shame me and my husband,” she said.

Barbara said Lloyd’s animosity was provoked by her decision to register her own school.

“I am the one who opened a school when Lloyd was touting for clients at a kombi rank in town,” said Barbara.

“I asked him to join me as one of the directors but he later squandered money with lovers and that led him into removing me from the school management.

“He physically abused me and when I opened another school he was not happy because parents transferred their children to the new school.

“I successfully applied for a Protection Order and that might be his reason for his attack on my parents.”

Kadogwa refused to entertain H-Metro arguing the case had already been taken to the police. H Metro