SCALDED BOY DIES AFTER BEING DENIED TREATMENT BY PARENTS

A three-year-old boy, who was denied access to medical attention after suffering severe burns, has died.
Ncedile Nhlanhla Nsingo sustained severe burns on both legs
on April 7, at a funeral, and his parents resorted to traditional concoctions.
Differences between his parents – Ncedani Nsingo, 29, and
Joylin Madanha, 29 – are believed to have affected his treatment, at least,
according to Gogo Nsingo.
“We have lost a life under unfortunate circumstances,” said
Gogo Nsingo.
“The tragedy took place because the mother decided to opt
for traditional concoctions, they are ardent followers of Ablaze Faith
Ministries.
“The boy was reported to have sustained injuries when he
was accidentally scalded by boiling water at a funeral.
“We were informed and I rushed there and took the boy for
medical attention at Budiriro Clinic.
“Joylin did not take the boy back to the clinic for further
management but resorted to traditional concoctions for reasons best known to
herself.
“Medical records showed that Joylin last took the child for
medical attention the day I accompanied her to Budiriro Clinic.
“I regret the separation of Joylin and Ncedani, it affected
their faith in God.
Joylin’s father, Justin Madanha, confirmed the use of
concoctions.
“Ncedile was taken to Budiriro Clinic and medical
examinations showed the burns were not that serious to warrant admission.
“We decided to use traditional concoctions since they help
much faster.
“Vaipisa makoko emabanana otswanyiwa tswanyiwa, voisa
pakatsva uye vopfupfunyurira mapiritsi pamakumbo ipapo kuti akweve mvura
mugumbo. He recovered fast and his death came as a surprise.
“On the day he passed on, he had a seizure and we rushed
him to a surgery but there was no doctor. We took him to another surgery where
they referred us to Sally Mugabe Hospital and he died on the way.
“Ncedile was very intelligent, he could change television
channels on his own, we have lost an innocent soul.
“I am yet to know if this is a bad spell on my daughters,
considering that the incident, which left the boy with injuries, took place
soon after we buried one of my daughters.
“Ncedile’s mother had also separated with her husband,”
said Justin. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment