RWANDA STARTS HIRING ZIM TEACHERS

Rwanda has started recruiting Zimbabweans to fill critical skilled gaps in its education sector, exploiting the good bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.
The hiring of locally-trained personnel is a consummation
of the professional memorandum of understanding signed last year that allows
the two republics to exchange educational personnel and expertise.
Zimbabwe and Rwanda enjoy excellent bilateral relations and
the latest exchange is anchored on protecting citizens from unethical and
unfair recruitment practices in foreign lands.
In a statement this week, the two countries confirmed the
hiring of Zimbabwean education professionals with the Ministry of Public
Service, Labour and Social Welfare acting in partnership with the Rwandan
Ministry of Education to fill job positions under four categories.
Those being recruited in the opening phase are teachers and
trainers for primary and secondary education, plus polytechnic and university
lecturers.
The initial phase of recruiting Zimbabweans for employment
in Rwanda is closing on June 4, but is expected to expand further.
Zimbabwean professionals are highly-regarded across the
globe and first world countries especially the United Kingdom and the United
States have been scouting for local talent.
When the MoU was signed in December, Public Service, Labour
and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima explained the importance of
the arrangement.
“The signing of the MoU indeed enables both our countries
to protect our citizens from the dangers of unethical and unfair recruitment
practices which nowadays characterise the recruitment of human capital across
the borders and foreign labour markets in general,” said Minister Mavima.
“This partnership creates an avenue for both Zimbabwe and
Rwanda to play a significant role in advancing the ideals of our continent as
encapsulated in the continental development frameworks given the fact that
human capital development is critical to delivering on both the Agenda 2063
Vision and the aspirations of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.”
“I am happy that our MoU has comprehensive provisions which
ingrain decent work principles across the whole process of exchange of
personnel and expertise, including critical issues in labour migration such as
non-discrimination and portability of social security benefits,” said Minister
Mavima.
“I have no doubt that this MoU shall indeed be a template
of good practice across the continent of Africa and beyond.
“Let me accordingly commend the technical officials of both
countries for a well-crafted agreement.”
The expeditious establishment of both the joint recruitment
committee and the joint technical committee to facilitate the swift
implementation of the MoU agreement is what both parties want to work on.
“It is our hope that delays and bureaucratic inertia will
not be allowed to stand in the way for the immediate consummation of the MoU we
have signed today.
“There is scope for us to explore wider cooperation in
various areas of expertise between our two countries.”
Prof Mavima saluted the able leadership of President
Mnangagwa and President Paul Kagame.
Rwanda’s Education Minister, Dr Valentine Uwamariya was
happy with the signing of the MoU and expressed optimism the agreed terms will
be implemented quickly for the benefit of all parties involved.
“The signing of this MoU marks an important milestone in
the partnership between Rwanda and Zimbabwe.
“The MoU will also make it possible for Rwanda to hire
Zimbabwean teachers and lecturers for teaching in the college of medicine and
health sciences,” said Dr Uwamariya. Herald
