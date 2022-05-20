PROVINCIAL MAGISTRATE ARRESTED AFTER RELEASING THREE SUSPECTS

A PROVINCIAL magistrate stationed at Karoi Magistrates Court recently arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of abuse of office, was granted $30 000 bail when he appeared before the Chinhoyi Provincial Court yesterday.

Deputy chief magistrate, Mr Gibson Mandaza granted Felix Chauromwe bail under the usual conditions.

Prosecuting, Mr Tendai Tapi and Mr Review Nikisi told the court that on July 21 last year Chauromwe made a ruling removing three accused persons, Alois Togarepi, Obvious Vheremu and Mussa Anesi from remand contrary to the Practice Direction 6 of 2021 issued by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

The three were facing criminal abuse of office charges.

Chief Justice Malaba had issued the direction meant to govern court operations, filing of pleadings and processes and handling of cases before the courts during the Level Four National Lockdown.

The practice direction suspended filing of new cases, process, documents, pleadings and papers for a period up to July 27 the same year. The accused were remanded out of custody to June 24 for routine remand.

ZACC was represented by its investigative officer, Timothy Guta. Herald