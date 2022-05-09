PROPHET RAPES TEEN CANCER PATIENT



A SELF-STYLED prophet is in custody after he allegedly raped a teenage cancer patient after drugging her with some juice.

George Hurasha, 30, claimed the juice was meant to cure the cancer patient.

He appeared in court over the weekend and was remanded in custody.

Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, advised Hurasha to apply for bail at the High Court.

Allegations are that on April 14, Hurasha went to his ‘holy room’ with the complainant, who is aged 16.

He told the teenager he wanted to remove the cancer cells that were in her body.

He allegedly gave her some juice, which made her weak, and raped her.

He allegedly also took her phone. H Metro