skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 25 May 2022
POMONA CONTRACT FROM HELL
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
SIT DOWN : NICK ATTACKS ED TROLLS
GOVT FUMES OVER CHAMISA PRETORIA DINNER
OPPOSITION leader Mr Nelson Chamisa and his surrogates yesterday attended a dinner hosted by the Norwegian embassy in Pretoria South Africa ...
HE WAS A GENIUS : SERIAL KILLER'S SISTER SPEAKS
“GROWING up, he was so bright in school, just like his name, Bright. We all had high hopes for him. He attended his secondary education in C...
WHY MUGABE TURNED TO CHAMISA : MZEMBI
IT has emerged that the late former President Robert Mugabe decided to support the then MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s 2018 presidenti...
ZANU PF GETTING DESPERATE, SAYS CCC AS NGAAPINDE MUKOMANA IS REGISTERED
There is allegedly a fresh plot to confuse supporters of the Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) after a shadowy politi...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment