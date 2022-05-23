NRZ TO VENTURE INTO BOREHOLE DRILLING

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is set to acquire a vehicle mounted borehole rig which will be used to drill boreholes within the company’s stations so as to help reduce water bills and regular supply of water to workers.
The rig which will drill up to a depth of 300 metres will
also be outsourced to the general public. An official said the specialised work
unit will target to drill boreholes for workstations and residential quarters,
at the same time eliminating an estimated $7 million per month water
consumption bill.
NRZ spokesperson Mr Martin Banda said the objective of the
company was to become a leader in the borehole drilling services and provide high
quality services for its target markets.
“The vision of the unit is to be the leader in the
provision of borehole drilling services in Zimbabwe, the unit will commit to
its service charter which will be aimed at ensuring high quality services for
its target markets in providing cost effective sustainable water supply
solution.
The target market is wide and varied from internal to
external customers borehole drilling and installation services across Zimbabwe.
The scope is quite vast given that the changes in climate
has led to a general reduction in annual rainfall, hence most of the
communities in Zimbabwe are in need of clean ground water and there is
potential for the unit to generate profit with good marketing of the services,”
said Mr Banda.
He said the parastatal’s objectives was to drill 20
boreholes for NRZ operations in one year, and to increase the number of
boreholes drilled for customers by 20 percent annually.
“It is worth noting that the estimated cost to drill
boreholes will be equal to US$70 000,
while the expected monthly saving after drilling 20 boreholes would be equal to
$6,99m, furthermore, while the council water will be for emergencies, borehole
water is to be sourced through drilling boreholes, ” he said. Sunday News
