NO SEX : UK-BASED MAN DIVORCES WIFE OF 33 YEARS

A United Kingdom based Zimbabwean, Kostanteno Ngandu, has divorced his wife of 33years for denying him conjugal rights.
Ngandu filed for divorce at the Harare High court saying
his relationship with Emmah Zvamaziva Ngandu nee Mashingaidze had suffered over
conjugal rights.
“The parties have not had normal and regular sexual
relationship consistent with a normal marriage. The parties go for months
without having sexual intercourse and this has led to the breakdown of the
marriage,” Ngandu’s lawyers submitted.
“The parties are no longer compatible and have
irreconcilable differences.”
High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo granted the
divorce.
According to court papers, the couple was married in 1989,
and were blessed with two children.
The parties agreed that Emmah will get all their household
property at their Budiriro house and a Chrysler Grand Voyager.
Their Budiriro house will be put into their family Trust
for the benefit of their two children.
Ngandu also offered to pay US$300 per month as maintenance
for their minor son, and a further US$10 000 annually towards his other needs.
The first born is an adult.
He was awarded their rural home in Musana and reasonable
access to his minor son. Newsday
