NO SCHOOL FOR SLAIN NYATHI'S KIDS

Children of slain Elvis Nyathi are failing to go to school due to financial challenges and the death of their father could make the situation worse, a top artist has revealed.

Nyathi (43) was stoned and burnt to death on April 6, in Johannesburg, South Africa by a mob after he was found with no passport.

Vigilante groups in neighbouring South Africa have been targeting Zimbabwean immigrants accusing them of stealing jobs reserved for locals there.

In an SOS on social media, poet Albert Nyathi painted a gloomy picture of Nyathi’s family future.

“l visited Elvis Nyathi’s family where l had a long chat with Elvis’ wife and children in the presence of the deceased’s brother Godknows.

“Mrs Nyathi’s parents are deceased, she has no siblings but her children were taken care of by her uncle, brother to her late father while she was living with her husband in South Africa,” Nyathi posted.

“The children Melusi (18) wrote his ordinary level and could not get his results because school fees was not paid. Khumbulani (16) was stopped from going to School to herd cattle by the uncle Sindisiwe (14) is now doing grade 7, delayed school because she had no school fees and Mike is in Grade 6.”

Nyathi said the children do not want to go back to the rural areas to live with their grandfather.

“Their wish is to live with their mother from now on. They do not have birth certificates.

“We need to help them get documents. Elvis also acquired a stand in Ntabazinduna and his wish was to build a home for his family,” he said.

“We just have to fulfill his wishes by building a house for his family as they start a new life without their father.

“I know we can get together as we did in bringing his remains from SA to Zimbabwe for burial and help this family.”

Nyathi’s remains were interred at Umvutsha cemetery in Bulawayo.

Elvis Ndlovu, the uncle of the deceased, also sent an SOS.

“The government gave us the money for my nephew to have a dignified send-off,” Ndlovu said.

“We still appeal to well-wishers for help as the children are young.

“They need to go to school and have the necessary requirements like stationery, fees and other basics.”

Human rights activist Effie Ncube said the government including citizens had a role to play to support Nyathi’s children and other orphans. Standard