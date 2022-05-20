NO MAGISTRATE : MARRY MUBAIWA TRIAL DEFERRED

The assault trial involving former top model, Marry Mubaiwa, was yesterday deferred to next month due to the unavailability of the trial magistrate.

Mubaiwa appeared before Harare magistrate, Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro, who remanded the matter to June 16.

Trial magistrate, Learnmore Mapiye, is on leave.

Mubaiwa is accused of assaulting the Chiwenga family maid, Delight Munyoro.

The doctor, who examined Munyoro after the alleged assault, was the last witness to testify.

Dr Wayne Manana, who is an oral facial surgeon, told the court that when he examined Munyoro, he observed that she incurred slight movement on her tooth.

He told the court that Munyoro presented herself in January 2020 before him at Parirenyatwa Hospital and was complaining of pain on the left upper jaw.

Manana said he prescribed Munyoro painkillers and antibiotics to reduce infection.

Netsai Mushayabasa appeared for the State. H Metro