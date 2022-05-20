skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 20 May 2022
NEW REFUSE TRUCKS FOR HRE
Friday, May 20, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
WHY MUGABE TURNED TO CHAMISA : MZEMBI
IT has emerged that the late former President Robert Mugabe decided to support the then MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s 2018 presidenti...
FULCRUM : LETS FORGE ALLIANCES
BUSINESSMAN FIGHTS OFF GANG OF ROBBERS
A fast-thinking and quick acting businessman and his family managed to fight off and repel a determined attack by four robbers in Dema Phase...
FAMILY FINDS COUPLE BONKING ON FATHER'S GRAVE
WHEN you think you have seen it all, life throws more bizarre events to your face. A family from Nkulumane 12 suburb in Bulawayo which was...
SECURITY TIGHTENED AROUND KUDA MAHACHI'S SON
Marha with her son SECURITY has been ramped up at Mpilo Central Hospital where Kudakwashe Mahachi’s four-year-old son is receiving treatment...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment