MY HUBBY IS TERRIBLE IN BED : GRANNY TELLS MAGISTRATE

MANY people find themselves in marriages where sex is unappealing or even non-existent.
Such relationships can lead to despair, searches for
extramarital satisfaction, or even separation especially if good sex is
considered vitally important.
That was at play when a sexually frustrated woman from
Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North province caused a rumpus in court when she
reportedly begged the magistrate to adjourn proceedings and give her a room so
that she could have sex with her husband to prove that he was “very” terrible
between the sheets.
Onani Dube (64) from Efusini Line claimed her husband Owen
Dube (60) was not sexually satisfying her as he could not go more than three
rounds of sex which apparently makes her explode into a wave of pleasure.
An embittered Onani claimed her husband lovemaking was
boring such that it had become a thorn in her life.
Onani’s claims that her husband was sexually starving her
came after her husband approached the court praying for an order to dissolve
his marriage to his wife for allegedly threatening to kill him.
The court briefly heard that the two, before they got
married, engaged in an affair while Owen was still married. Owen later dumped
his wife and got married to Onani.
The two later had problems and each time they had a
misunderstanding, Owen would go back to his ex-wife and Onani would follow and
bring him back home.
That, however, prompted Owen to approach the court seeking
an order to stop his wife from pestering him.
In court Owen alleged that his wife had on several
occasions threatened to poison and axe him as well as stab him with a kitchen
knife.
“She wanted to strike me with an axe, poison me and stab me
with a kitchen knife. Because she is using dangerous weapons, we are no longer
staying together as she is insisting on killing me,” Owen’s application reads
in part.
Owen said he was now staying at Dombo Line.
The violence claims didn’t go down well with Onani who in
response alleged that her husband was not man enough as he could not satisfy
her sexually.
She reportedly claimed that his inability to go more than
three rounds of sex was the source of their marital problems.
Onani said his application for a protection order was just
a plot to run away from her since he could no longer cope with his inability to
satisfy her sexual urge.
After submission from both parties, presiding magistrate
Victor Mpofu dismissed Owen’s application.
In his ruling the magistrate argued: “Applicant actually
wishes to have an order for legal separation with his civil wife who is the
respondent.
“The court has no capacity for such an order to be made.
Furthermore, the applicant’s case is not as filed of record and is hereby
dismissed.” B Metro
