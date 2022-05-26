MUTSVANGWA SQUARES OFF AGAINST MUCHINGURI AHEAD OF CONFRERENCE

ZANU PF holds its women’s league provincial conferences tomorrow with Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa set to square off against Defence minister Oppah Muchunguri in the battle for control of Manicaland.
Each province will have district elections before
provincial elections later on the day.
In Manicaland, there are eight districts and each is
expected to come up with one candidate who will compete in the provincial
elections.
Each province is expected to come up with four candidates
ahead of the national women’s league conference slated for next month.
While Mutsvangwa is reportedly comfortable in her
Zimunya/Marange district, Muchinguri has allegedly fielded “strong” candidates
to challenge the Information minister in the provincial elections. Muchinguri,
seen as the “Godmother” of the Manicaland province, is eager to protect her
turf.
Muchinguri used to tussle with the self-exiled and former
outspoken Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene.
“The talk of town at the moment is that our Information
minister Mutsvangwa and Muchinguri will be battling to control the powerful
women’s organ and the control of Manicaland province,” sources in Mutare said.
“In the race, Mutsvangwa was uncontested in her district
Zimunya/Marange, but Muchinguri has fielded some powerful candidates who are
going to fight Mutsvangwa in the provincial elections.”
Already there are allegations of intimidation and threats
of violence ahead of the elections.
Addressing a Press conference yesterday, Zanu PF political
commissar Mike Bimha said preparations for the weekend provincial conference
were progressing well.
“There is peace and everything is okay on the issue of
Mutare. We are yet to receive any complaints of intimidation. They have their
own commissariat and we don’t want violence in the elections,” Bimha said.
Addressing the same Press conference, Zanu PF secretary for
women affairs Mabel Chinomona said 105 candidates across the country
successfully filed their curriculum vitaes to contest in the elections. Newsday
