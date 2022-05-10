MURIDZO WAS NEVER ONE OF US : JP



JAH Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, says Andy Muridzo was NEVER contracted to the Military Touch Movement family.

Mushapaidze reacted to statements made by Andy Muridzo, on the Denny J Show, where he claimed Jah Prayzah grabbed most of the opportunities while he was still at MTM.

Jah Prayzah’s manager responded to one of the posts, which generated a lot of debate on social media, about Muridzo’s utterances.

Mushapaidze said Andy Muridzo was never officially part of MTM.

Below is the statement posted on social media by Mushapaidze.

“…vane makore vabuda muMTM wani in fact ndovakatanga kubuda, by now vangadai vaita take the WORLD vega.

“Big shout out to ABX who shines in and out of the stable.

“Actually I dare this guy to show the world his signed MTM contract. He is the only artist who was in the stable, whose contact was not signed.

“Vakangopihwa Draft contract hatina kuzoiona futi takangotanga kuvaonawo mumaphotoshoot nemasong.

“He was never OFFICIALLY a part of MTM.”

However, Muridzo’s manager, Ronald Mujuru, decided to dodge the matter and chose not to deal with issues raised by Mushapaidze on social media.

He also said he was not part of Muridzo’s management when he was at MTM.

“Thanks for reaching out. Unfortunately, I wasn’t there when the union/ engagement/arrangement or contract was done.

“Therefore, I am unable to comment further on the matter. I prefer to let sleeping dogs lie,” Mujuru said. H Metro