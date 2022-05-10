MURIDZO WAS NEVER ONE OF US : JP

JAH Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, says Andy Muridzo was NEVER contracted to the Military Touch Movement family.
Mushapaidze reacted to statements made by Andy Muridzo, on
the Denny J Show, where he claimed Jah Prayzah grabbed most of the
opportunities while he was still at MTM.
Jah Prayzah’s manager responded to one of the posts, which
generated a lot of debate on social media, about Muridzo’s utterances.
Mushapaidze said Andy Muridzo was never officially part of
MTM.
Below is the statement posted on social media by
Mushapaidze.
“…vane makore vabuda muMTM wani in fact ndovakatanga
kubuda, by now vangadai vaita take the WORLD vega.
“Big shout out to ABX who shines in and out of the stable.
“Actually I dare this guy to show the world his signed MTM
contract. He is the only artist who was in the stable, whose contact was not
signed.
“Vakangopihwa Draft contract hatina kuzoiona futi
takangotanga kuvaonawo mumaphotoshoot nemasong.
“He was never OFFICIALLY a part of MTM.”
However, Muridzo’s manager, Ronald Mujuru, decided to dodge
the matter and chose not to deal with issues raised by Mushapaidze on social
media.
He also said he was not part of Muridzo’s management when
he was at MTM.
“Thanks for reaching out. Unfortunately, I wasn’t there
when the union/ engagement/arrangement or contract was done.
“Therefore, I am unable to comment further on the matter. I
prefer to let sleeping dogs lie,” Mujuru said.
H Metro
