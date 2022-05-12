MUKOROKOZA BURIED ALIVE

A Mudzi artisanal miner died after the mine shaft he was working in collapsed while prospecting for gold.
Rangarirai Hwide (25) was panning for gold along Nyamuzizi
River in Chifukura Village under Chief Nechombo together with his colleague
Tedious Sami when the tragedy struck.
Sami had to call for the assistance of other villagers and
they retrieved Hwide’s lifeless body and reported the matter to the police.
Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector
Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the sad incident.
He urged members of the public to desist from
unprofessional ways of conducting any mining activities but to use modern and
safe means to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.
“On May 10 this
year, the now-deceased Rangarirai Hwide
of Vhareta Village under Chief Nyamukoho
in Mudzi and his colleague Tedious Sami of the same village allegedly hatched a
plan to go and look for gold before proceeding to Nyamuzizi River in
Chifukura Village under Chief Nechombo
in Mudzi where on arrival Rangarirai allegedly entered into a mine shaft
prospecting for the precious mineral.
“While doing so, the shaft allegedly collapsed and buried
him inside. His colleague then called for help resulting in nearby villagers
rushing to the scene where they managed to retrieve Rangarirai’s lifeless body.
A report was then made at Makosa police station who attended the scene.” Herald
