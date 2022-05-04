MISTAKEN IDENTITY : FOOTBALL FAN STABBED

A DISPUTE at a football match almost ended in tragedy after a Chipinge man stabbed a fan before vanishing from the scene.

The suspect, Washington Chitokonye, stabbed Trymore Mugari with an okapi knife on the stomach after he mistook him for another fan whom he had had an altercation with earlier during the day.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Norbert Muzondo confirmed the incident.

He said: “The incident happened at Muumbe Football Grounds in Magamba Village in Chief Musikavanhu’s area. The two were among soccer fans who had gathered at the grounds to watch a soccer match.

“During the match, Chitokonye had an altercation with someone who was drunk and was wearing a red T-shirt. After the match Chitokonye approached Mugariri who was also wearing a red T-shirt and mistook him for the drunk man he had earlier had an altercation with.

“Chitokonye withdrew an okapi knife and stabbed Mugariri on the neck and on the left shoulder. Chitokonye fled from the scene after realising that he had stabbed the wrong person. Mugariri, who was writhing in pain sought medical attention at Rimbi Clinic where he was treated and discharged,” he said.

Inspector Muzondo urged people to solve disputes amicably and maturely by seeking mediation from third parties than resorting to violence. Manica Post