MINISTER EVADES ARREST, GOES ON THE RUN

AGRICULTURE deputy minister Douglas Karoro allegedly evaded arrest on Thursday after being implicated in the theft of presidential agricultural inputs such as fertilizer and vegetable seeds.
Karoro allegedly did not attend the Parliament session on
Thursday, where an ambush had been set for his arrest.
The Mbire MP (Zanu PF) was implicated by alleged
accomplices who have since appeared in court.
One of the suspects, Mugove Chidamba, is the son of another
Zanu PF legislator for Mazowe Central, Sydney Chidamba.
Yesterday, one of Karoro’s alleged accomplices Lovejoy
Ngowe, who is the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Mushumbi manager, appeared before
Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda charged with fraud.
According to the State, sometime in April this year, Karoro
approached Jeremy Phiri, who is at large, and told him that he was looking for
a buyer for 700 bags of fertilizer.
Phiri allegedly contacted Wisdom Chiodza, who expressed
interest in buying the fertilizer at US$16 per bag.
It is alleged that on April 21, Chiodza paid Phiri US$10
700 towards the purchase of the fertilizer, which he forwarded to Karoro.
Karoro then informed Phiri that the fertilizer was at GMB
Mushumbi.
On April 22, Chiodza collected the fertilizer from the
depot.
However, on April 23, Chiodza was told by Karoro’s
accomplices to return the fertilizer as the deal had gone sour, but he refused.
But he later released 400 bags the following day and was
refunded US$6 400.
It is further alleged that on March 7, Ngowe received 30
050 tonnes of seed maize which was meant for Mbire constituency under the
presidential inputs programme.
Ngowe and Karoro allegedly connived to divert the
consignment, prejudicing GMB of US$18 030 and nothing was recovered.
On March 23, Karoro received a total of 5 000 vegetable
combo kits from Valley Seed Private Limited for handing over to GMB Mushumbi
under the presidential input programme.
Again, Karoro and Ngowe converted the seed to their own
use.
As a result, GMB suffered an actual prejudice of US$25 000
and nothing was recovered. Newsday
