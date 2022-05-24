METHODIST BISHOP ATTACKS GAYS AND LESBIANS

UNITED Methodist Church authorities have released a statement to their members on their position on the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ).

The statement, by Bishop Eben Kunakayi Nhiwatiwa, follows reports that the matter is on the agenda at the United Methodist Church Special General Conference of seven days expected to begin end of August this year.

Bishop Nhiwatiwa strongly warned people against accepting marriages of same sex and the twisting of biblical scriptures.

In his statement, Bishop Nhiwatiwa quoted Bible verses and the supreme law of the country, urging church members to remain prayerful, peaceful and not to be victimised by anyone to force them to support LGBTQ.

“The future of the church is in the hands of our able master and Saviour Jesus Christ, who is the author and finisher of our faith,” reads part of the letter.

“Marriage is defined in Genesis 2:24 as a union between one man and one woman.

“Any sexual activity outside this context is sinful, and is an abomination.

“Such action upsets God’s divine order for human sexuality,” he said.

Another letter, circulating among church leaders expected to attend the General Conference scheduled for August 29 to September 6 2022, informs them that the rejected One Church Plan of 2019, has resurfaced with a different name ‘The Christmas Covenant’.

“Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ) group kept growing and pushing for the Book of Discipline to be amended to allow for gay marriages and ordination of gay and lesbian pastors.

“Things got to a head at the 2016 General Conference.

“The 2016 GC, through the Council of Bishops, then agreed to have a Special General Conference in 2019 to put a finality to this conflict.

“The two main petitions at the 2019 GC were: The One Church Plan (this intended to allow Gay & Lesbian marriages and ordination of Gay & Lesbian Pastors through a decentralisation process with the church remaining as one THE ONE CHURCH PLAN).

“Those who have followed these events carefully will have noticed that the One Church Plan, rejected in 2019, has resurfaced with a different name – The Christmas Covenant.

“The same people, who campaigned for the One Church Plan, are back campaigning for the Christmas Covenant.

“And The Traditional Plan – This advocated to keep the church in the current set-up and upholding the current BOD, which does not allow Gay & Lesbian Marriages and ordination of Gay & Lesbian Pastors.

“Allow us to point out that because the General Conference is yet to sit, there is no position taken by the General Church at the moment, therefore, no one should be victimised,” reads part of the letter. H Metro