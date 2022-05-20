MARRIED TOP MINER PESTERS MARRIED EX LOVER FOR SEX

A married top miner’s dirty sexual behaviour has been exposed after he sent a string of love messages proposing love to his former lover.
A source said Zimbabwe Miners Federation secretary for
youth affairs Darlington Ndlovu was in love with a lady who is only named as
Simo.
According to the source, they ended their love affair a
couple of years ago.
But now, the source said, Ndlovu wants to revive the love
affair despite the fact that Simo is now a married woman.
Simo confirmed that Ndlovu was her ex-lover and said he had
been sending her love messages via WhatsApp begging her to once again fall in
love with him.
She even revealed that she pretended to love him. She
vehemently denied that she has once again fallen in love with her ex.
“Darlington Ndlovu is my ex. We met last year and exchanged
phone numbers because I sell chickens. Then we started to text each other.
There is nothing between the two of us. His wife once
phoned me accusing me of being in love with Darlington and I denied because I’m
not in love with him,” she said.
She continued: “Please don’t write the story, you will ruin
my marriage.”
Contacted for a comment Ndlovu said his phone was hacked
and he knows the person behind the leaked WhatsApp messages.
“My phone was hacked by someone who wants to ruin my
reputation. The person who hacked my phone was involved in a fight with a
person I exchanged chats with.”
Pressed to comment he said: “Just go ahead with your story.
I will reveal more after the story is published.”
In the string of WhatsApp messages that B-Metro is in
possession of, Ndlovu claims that he still has undying love for his ex.
Ndlovu: Uyazi izolo bengithi uzangithi hug and kiss (I
thought you were going to hug me and kiss me)
Simo: Ubalekile (You quickly left)
Ndlovu: Angibalekanga.
Simo: Do you know that I’m married and you are my ex. Kodwa
ubozoyimela ihugg yami lekiss yami
Ndlovu: I was more than ready
Simo: Ngihloniphe umama obuhambanaye. I will give you a
small kiss esihlathini.
Ndlovu : love you
Simo : Manga. I thought okwethu kwadlula kudala.
Ndlovu: Ngeke kudlule. Ngangikuthanda ngenhliziyo yami
yonke. I still feel it lamanje.
Simo: Ah inzima lendaba
Ndlovu : Yikho okukhona
Simo: Izolo uhamba loba
Ndlovu : Ngu landlord
Simo: Kukhanya umenzela kuhle ulandlord lize lihambe
lobabili ebusuku.
Ndlovu: Yaa ngibhadala ngendlela.
Ndlovu : Iyaphefumula
Simo : Ngiyakukhanuka sithandwa sami
Ndlovu : Inkinga yikuthi sibanengi kuwe lapho
Simo : Libangaki. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment