MAN KILLS CHEATING WIFE

A 30-YEAR-OLD man from Pelandaba suburb in Bulawayo has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife over infidelity claims.

Mchimi Lunga (30) was not asked to plead to murder when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Shepherd Mjanja.

He was remanded in custody to May 19.

The public prosecutor told the court that on May 3, Lunga and his wife Nicolah Mabvure (22) were at home when the accused made infidelity accusations against his wife.

The issue degenerated into a physical fight.

In the ensuing melee, Lunga allegedly picked a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife on the neck and stomach. She died on the spot.

Lunga fled from the scene but returned later in the company of his relatives.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to his arrest. Newsday