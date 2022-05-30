MAN KILLED IN BRAAI STAND FIGHT

A Nyanga man died after being assaulted by a colleague for refusing to vacate a braai area where they were warming themselves. The incident happened at a bar at Nyamhanda Business Centre under Chief Saunyama in Nyanga.

Manicaland Police Spokesperson Insp Nobert Muzondo confirmed the incident which happened two weeks ago.

Cor Makunya (47) was allegedly struck by Costa Mumharu (32) several times on the head with a burning log for refusing to vacate the braai area for Mumharu.

Sources said that Mukunya and Mamharu were warming themselves at a braai stand at Nyamhanda when Mamharu told Mukunya that the fire was no longer adequate to warm the two of them. He then ordered Makunya to leave.

Makunya refused and they started fighting and Mamharu grabbed a log from the braai stand and struck Mukunya several times on the head.

Nyasha Matyebere and Edith Muganhu rushed to the scene but Mamharu disappeared. Mukunya was rushed to Regina Coeli Mission Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Masvingo Mirror