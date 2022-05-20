MAN JAILED FOR STONING STREET KID TO DEATH

A ZIMUNYA man who stoned a Mutare street kid to death has been slapped with an 18-year jail sentence by a Mutare High Court.
Malson Madziwana of Madziwana Village in Chief Zimunya’s
area was convicted by Justice Isaac Muzenda for the murder of Godfrey
Mutambaneshiri.
Madziwana attacked the late Mutambaneshiri after he had
scolded him in Mutare’s Central Business District on July 2, 2021.
He was charged with murder with constructive intend as
defined in Section 47 (1) (a) or (b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and
Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.
Principal public prosecutor, Mr Malvern Musarurwa said:
“Mutambaneshir was of no fixed abode. On July 2, 2021 and along Herbert Chitepo
Street, Mutare, Madziwana attacked Mutambaneshiri with concrete stones after he
had scolded him.
“Mutambaneshiri sustained injuries on the head and ribs. A
well-wisher took him to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where he died on
admission. The post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was due
to severe head injuries,” he said.
Mr Musarurwa said Madziwana was seen by a security guard,
Mr Lesley Mapako, as he was attacking Mutambaneshiri with the stones.
Mr Mapako tried to restrain Madziwana, but failed.
Another guard, Mr Charles Rukanda, had to use a pepper
spray to stop Madziwana from further attacking Mutambaneshiri.
“The deceased bled profusely from the nose and ear while
lying on the ground. He was groaning in pain. The accused then fled from the
scene, leaving Mutambaneshiri on the pavement,” said Mr Musarurwa. Manica Post
