MAN INFECTED WITH STI : STEALS HER R19 000 AS REVENGE

A 48-YEAR-OLD man from Nkulumane suburb thought the best way to get revenge on his lover for infecting him with a sexually transmitted infection (STI) was to steal R19 000 from her.
Mkhululi Nzombani has been in love with Marry Nkiwane (60)
for a couple of years. But their love affair was brought to a screeching halt
after Mkhululi fiercely accused his sweetheart of infecting him with an STI.
After that, the court heard, Mkhululi hatched a plan on how
to fix his sweetheart.
He visited his lover at her home and it happened that she
left for the shops, leaving him alone in the room.
When Nkiwane returned, the court heard, Mkhululi had
disappeared.
Upon checking her money, she discovered that he had stolen
R19 000.
Nkiwane reported the matter to the police, leading to his
arrest.
He appeared before Western Commonage Courts Magistrate
Jeconia Prince Ncube facing a theft charge.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was remanded out of
custody to next week on Wednesday. B Metro
