MAN FOUND DEAD NEAR DEMA TRANSFORMER

POLICE in Dema, Mashonaland east province, are investigating a case of a man found dead near an electricity transformer that had been tampered with in Seke communal lands.

The body of Phillip Mandaza was discovered about 20 metres from the transformer, amid reports that he could have been murdered by a gang who were vandalising the transformer.

Mashonaland East province police said they were still piecing together details concerning the man’s death.

The case was reported at Dema Police Station under RRB 5052354.

According to a memo from Zesa Holdings seen by NewsDay, on May 17, at around midnight, in Mushangwe village under Chief Seke, some unknown suspects unhinged a 50kva transformer from its platform and dropped it to the ground.

They then unscrewed the transformer’s top cover to steal the core windings, but were reportedly disturbed by the arrival on the scene of the deceased whose homestead was nearby.

The value of the stolen goods was pegged at US$3 883. Newsday