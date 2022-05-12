MAN DUMPS FAMILY FOR SMALL HOUSE, POISONS WIFE'S HONEY

A HARARE man could not find proper reasons to divorce his wife after he had started another family.
He then put alcoholic substances into the honey, which his
wife was selling as a way of earning money for herself, to trigger their
divorce. This came to light when Joice Mavangira approached the Harare Civil
Court seeking a protection order against Christopher Mavangira.
She said: “I am praying for a peace order for my husband
pending our divorce as he is moving out end of May.
“He was having an extra marital affair and he has a baby
with that lady so he started acting up so that l can get frustrated and live on
my own.
“I planted my sugar beans so l was drying them on the
driveway and l left a space for him to park his car but he intentionally ran
over them and my children were shocked with his behaviour. He then started to
add water in my honey that l sell or he would put lizards in my honey.
“The time l was really frustrated was when he poured
alcoholic stuff and he is the only one who drinks alcohol in our house so l had
to take it to the CID for testing l am still waiting for the results.
“He gave me the divorce papers and we are waiting for it to
be finalised but; the meantime, l need to be protected as he insults and
assaults me.
“At one time he assaulted me on the head; l am not safe and
he might as well put poison in our food.”
In response Christopher said: “I am not opposing to the
granting of a peace order but l pray that it may be granted as a reciprocal
order.
“I am denying the allegations of me assaulting her.
Instead, she is the one who provokes me most of the time. I did run over the
sugar beans but it was because she had used the whole driveway and l couldn’t
park my car outside the gate.
“We have children and a maid at home but why is she
accusing me of poisoning her honey?’’
Magistrate Sharon Mashavire granted the protection order
but not a reciprocal order. H Metro
