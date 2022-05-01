MAID FILMED ABUSING EMPLOYER'S SON

A Bulawayo woman who was employed as a maid has been arrested for sexually abusing her employer’s three-year-old son.
The incident came to the fore when the toddler told his
father that he was forced to fondle the maid’s breast prompting the father to
check through a video of the close circuit television (CCTV) that he installed
at his Montrose suburb house.
The maid, child and the parents cannot be named to protect
the identity of the minor.
Last week, the maid appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms
Nomagugu Maphosa to answer to charges of child abuse.
She was remanded out of custody to tomorrow for trial.
Prosecuting, Mr Owen Mugari told the court that on 25 March
the maid allegedly made the boy to fondle her breast when his parents were
away.
When the father came back from work around 6pm, the court
heard, the maid and the toddler opened the gate for him.
The child jumped into the car and as the father was driving
to park the car, he generally asked his son how his day was and that is when
the kid told him that he was “playing with the accused breast during the day
and it was fun”.
The father then proceeded into the house and checked what
was happening during the day by playing the videos in his phone which is connected
to the CCTV system of the house and that is when he discovered that indeed the
maid had been making his son to fondle her breast and even went on to remove
her bra.
“I do not agree to the charges levelled against me, the child came to me playing, fondling my breast and I did not turn him away because I thought it was normal behaviour for kids when playing,” she said. Chronicle
