LOBELS HEIST : NO ARRESTS

POLICE say they are still investigation a burglary at Bulawayo’s Lobels Bakeries during which over US$80 000 was stolen in Belmont industrial site last month.
The burglars made off with US$80 000, R16 739, P950 and
$110 266 and a laptop worth US$400.
Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico
Ncube said: “No arrests have been made so far. We are still investigating the
matter. We urge the public to support us with information that might assist us
to identify the criminals.”
Ncube urged businesses to desist from keeping large sums of
money at their premises.
This year in April, armed robbers gained entry into
Bulawayo’s Revelation Church of God, beat up a pastor and two congregants and
got away with R20 000, US$300 and $10 000.
The five robbers were allegedly armed with axes, bolt
cutters and a metal rod. They reportedly knew that the church had lots of cash
after collecting money for the building fund. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment