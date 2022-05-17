LAW SOCIETY CLEARS LAWYER

LSZ recently instituted investigations on Gama following
allegations that he had facilitated transfer of a property into his client’s
name, but failed to remit money to beneficiaries.
Gama was probed for violating sections 20 and 21 of the
Code of Conduct; Statutory Instrument 37 of 2018 after Nobert Njazi, the owner
of the property, reported the matter.
Njazi was sued by the CBZ Bank for loss of its security
bonds amounting to US$80 000.
Gama, of Gama and Associates, was hired as a conveyancer to
transfer a stand, Lot I of Subdivision A Lot H of Lots A & B called Adylinn
of Bluffhill belonging to Njazi into his client Frank Rudolph’s name.
In a letter seen by NewsDay, LSZ dismissed the issue saying
Gama did not need to seek consent from CBZ Bank.
“Council at its meeting held on November 9, 2021 considered
your complaint and the respondent’s responses. Council noted that the
respondent did not need to seek consent from CBZ Bank,” the letter, dated
December 17, 2021, read.
“The respondent was not instructed by Saitana Enterprises
and, therefore, was not accountable to them for the proceeds of the sale. In
Council’s view, you had no locus standi to complain on behalf of Saltana
Enterprises or the respondent’s client,” LSZ ruled, adding that Gama was not
guilty of any unprofessional conduct. Newsday
