KOMBI CRASHES AFTER COPS THROW SPIKES : TWO DEAD



TWO people died, while more than 10 were injured, some of them seriously, when a commuter omnibus veered off the road and overturned several times after police allegedly tried to stop it by throwing spikes on it this morning.

The injured were rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

The accident happened along Vumba Road near CMED where a commuter omnibus plying the Mutare-Chigodora route veered of the road and rolled while carrying passengers, among them school children.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the accident.

“Yes, it is true. The accident happened this morning, but we are still gathering details. We will duly inform you when we have all the relevant information,” said Inspector Muzondo.

One witness interviewed by The Manica Post, said: “I saw one dead body on the spot, but a number of people were seriously injured. The incident happened around 6.30am.” Manica Post