KHUPE NEVER DONATED OFFICES TO US : CCC

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Bulawayo province has dismissed claims that former MDC-T President Thokozani Khupe donated offices to the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition party.
This was after online media outfit Bulawayo 24 reported
that: “The office has since been changed
from the former MDC red colours to the CCC yellow colours. The late Morgan
Tsvangirai deputy (Khupe) recently joined CCC party and has been active in
mobilising structures across Matabeleland. CCC vice-president Professor
Welshman Ncube was instrumental in recruiting Khupe to the party.”
But CCC Bulawayo spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza said the
Bulawayo offices were never owned by Khupe.
“To the best of our knowledge the CCC Bulawayo party
offices (Gertrude Mthombeni House) was never even for a mere second owned by
Khupe. These are lies meant to spark divisions in the party,” Chirowodza said.
“These malicious and divisive reports are meant to spark
tension, sully reputations to cause CCC Bulawayo to focus not on Zanu PF, but
internal fights. The beautiful yellow facelift and refurbished front pavement
is the voluntary work of pastor Obert Manduna and CCC Bulawayo Youth chairman
Tinashe Kambarami. This laudable work was completed on May 8, a day before the
CCC Bulawayo provincial assembly meeting.
“We should never miss an opportunity to thank all those
loyal and steadfast comrades who held fort when Douglas Mwonzora (MDC Alliance
leader) and Khupe worked hard to capture the MDC-T, subvert the vote of
Zimbabweans, seize the Political Parties Finance Act funds and impose their
cronies in Parliament,” he added.
The developments come as Khupe is vigorously campaigning
for CCC in Matabeleland. Newsday
