Zimbabwean high achiever Mr Tafadzwa Chikoto, who was recently elected Mayor of Corby, a steel town in the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday met President Mnangagwa at State House and promised to use his networks to invest in the vast opportunities found in the country.
Ambassador Mutsvangwa, who attended Tuesday’s meeting said
synergies were mulled particularly in the iron and steel industry.
“I had the special honour and privilege to marvel at two
high achieving Zimbabweans. One is an jackpot winning President EDM, who is
delivering stellar economic growth to his nation Zimbabwe as it shrugs off
intentionally debilitating, onerous sanctions imposed by inimical nations.
“The other is a youthful Zimbabwe Diasporan success story
as Mayor Tafadzwa Chikoto scores big in shepherding Corby a steel town in the
UK,” he said.
When the two met, Cde Mutsvangwa said, discussions touched
on the investment opportunities present in Zimbabwe.
“Serendipity came into play as Zimbabwe is on the cusp of
being a global league steel producer through the Mvuma-Chivhu Manhize Steel
Project.
“The two remarkable political figures who share common
nationality inevitably ended up exploring potential synergies in global steel
trade. They zeroed in on tantalizing prospects of enhancing bilateral relations
between historical partners that are Zimbabwe and UK.
“They both agreed on a visit by the youthful Corby Mayor to
Mvuma-Chivhu Manhize Steel Project ahead of his return to Corby,” said Cde
Mutsvangwa. Herald
