I WAS NOT DENIED ENTRY INTO USA, SAYS MAI TT

COMEDIENNE Felistas “Mai TT” Murata, who recently tied the knot with US-based husband Tinashe Maphosa, has disputed claims that she was barred from visiting the US.

Her husband has since returned to his base, after their lavish wedding.

The mother of two said she was not in a hurry to join her husband.

“Tinashe has left the country and I am yet to join him since I need to monitor some of my projects to a satisfactory level,” said Mai TT.

She disclosed her busy schedule to H-Metro, she has a series of events lined up to keep her busy in Zimbabwe this winter.

“I am building a 15-roomed house and I want to see it finished and I have lined up events I organised, starting this weekend, until July.

“My visa is ready but I am not going to leave the country now.

“Ndiripo uye hapana ambondirambidza kana kundimisa kuenda America,” said Mai TT.

Some of her organised events include the Mother’s Day Super Hero Edition expected this Sunday at Swan Creek Gardens.

She is also expected to grace the Mother’s Day Brunch, powered by Star FM, on the same day.

On May 14, she is set to hold a business network forum at Wind Mill Farm.

The comedienne has been in the spotlight for months, during the build up to her wedding, which attracted top celebrities and influencers. H Metro