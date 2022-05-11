HWANGE MD COLLAPSES, DIES

THE Hwange community has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) managing director, Dr Charles Zinyemba.
He was 59.
Dr Zinyemba collapsed and died at his home in the mining
town on Sunday morning and details leading to his death are still sketchy.
Announcing his death to workers in an internal memo, HCCL
said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our managing
director Dr C Zinyemba. Dr Zinyemba passed away in the early hours of Sunday.
“Further information and funeral arrangements will be
shared soon. In the meantime, the administration team joins the Zinyemba
family, HCCL employees and the entire Hwange community to mourn a pillar in the
company and community. May his soul rest in peace.”
A sombre atmosphere swept across Hwange yesterday as
workers, business leaders and members of community paid tribute to the late
HCCL managing director during a funeral service held at the Colliery Stadium.
Speaker after speaker praised Dr Zinyemba for his
transformative dedication towards the company’s turnaround efforts. The
company’s administrator, Mr Dale Sibanda, said Dr Zinyemba was a hard worker.
“We appointed him substantive managing director and since
that appointment not one day did he disappoint. Dr Zinyemba has been with HCCL
for over 10 years.
He knew and had an understanding of HCCL history,” he said.
“He understood clearly where we are now and saw clearly our
vision for the future.
He was an integral part of the process to rebuild the
company and provided vital guidance to the administration team.
He would use his vast knowledge to shepherd us away from
retrogressive moves.”
In 2020, during a tour of Chaba Mine by President Emmerson
Mnangagwa, Dr Zinyemba told the President that HCCL was in a state of collapse
at the start of administration in October 2018, as creditors were swooping on
it through a string of litigations.
Workers had also gone for several months without pay.
Workers who spoke to Business Chronicle expressed shock
over Dr Zinyemba’s death and paid tribute to his legacy.
“He was a good man who despite being a medical doctor
steered the achievements that we are now experiencing at the colliery,” said Mr
Wilfred Teera.
“The turnaround that is currently being experienced is
because of his leadership and dedication.
He managed to bring in the equipment including boosting
workers welfare.”
Another worker, Mrs Florence Mudenda, said Dr Zinyemba had
workers’ wellbeing at heart.
“When the late Dr Zinyemba took the reins even in an acting
capacity, changes began to be felt in the company especially amongst workers,”
she said.
“One of his goals was workers’ welfare. For the first time
after years, we began to get our salaries on time.
From using lorries to go to work he over a short period
pushed the purchase of staff buses.”
Workers said Dr Zinyemba’s sudden death took them by
surprise and said they will remember his positive impact on the business.
“His death has dealt a blow to his vision.
He was trying his best that we can’t deny,” said Mr Gerald
Ndlovu, another worker.
Contacted for comment, Mines Parliamentary Portfolio
Committee chairman, Edmond Mkaratigwa, said during his tenure at the helm of
HCCL, Dr Zinyemba steered the colliery firm to positive growth.
“We are saddened that we have lost a mining sector veteran
and cadre who proved to have been managing to steward his staff and use the
available resources to change the course of the ship to positive growth and
profitability from negativity and losses,” he said.
“Such leadership was key for Hwange, which required
innovation and maximisation in the backdrop of climate change impacts and
governance frameworks discouraging its use globally.”
Mr Mkaratigwa said Dr Zinyemba had a listening ear and mastered
the art of engaging as he cooperated with key stakeholders while being open to
criticism.
Dr Zinyemba was a holder of an Executive Master of Business
Administration Degree from the National University of Science and Technology
(Nust), MBChB from the University of Zimbabwe and was a full member of the
College of Primary Care Physicians of Zimbabwe and an Associate Member of the
Institute of Directors of Zimbabwe.
The late Dr Zinyemba has a background in the military where
he worked as a medical doctor before being employed by the colliery as its
medical services manager.
He was appointed acting managing director in 2018 following
the departure of Mr Thomas Makore and the subsequent placing of the company
under administration.
Dr Zinyemba was confirmed as the coal mining company’s
substantive managing director last year, a position he held to his untimely
death. Burial details are yet to be disclosed. Chronicle
