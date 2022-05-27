HUBBY HAS LOCKED MY PRIVATES

IN a protest-like fashion, a woman from Bubi District in Matabeleland North province sensationally claimed her husband locked her sexual organ with ulunyoka as a way of stopping her from being intimate with other men.
Mark Moyo, who stays at Paddy’s Farm in Ward 14, is reported
to have sought the services of a healer to cast an ulunyoka spell on his wife,
Nanzeni Moyo, after suspecting that she was cheating on him.
Ulunyoka is a magic spell to stop a lover from cheating and
it is surreptitiously administered on unsuspecting lovers.
Nanzeni made the startling claims after her husband accused
her of cheating on him.
For Mark it seems the spell failed to work on his wife
after he emotionally claimed that she was having an affair with her former
employer adding that the matter was now before Chief Mtshana.
This emerged at the Bulawayo Civil Court where Nanzeni was
seeking a protection order against her husband claiming he was abusing her.
“I am seeking a protection order against my husband. We
have been married for 24 years. He threatens to kill me. He also evicted me
together with our children from our matrimonial home.
“He is also sexually abusing me. He deserted the
matrimonial home sometime in 2014 and he came back in 2017 and he left again.
After he chased us from the matrimonial home the village
head gave us a stand where we built another house and he came and destroyed
it,” complained Nanzeni.
She insisted that her husband was always threatening her
with death.
In response, Mark stated that their marital problems
started in 2013 after he discovered that his wife was cheating on him.
“Firstly, I dispute everything that she has said. We
started having problems in 2013 after I discovered that she was having an
extramarital affair. I did not assault her after becoming aware of the issue.
“I called her mother and when she came, she (Nanzeni)
confessed before her that she was having an extra-marital affair.
As a result of the misunderstanding, she also engaged my
sister telling her about our problems.
She again confessed before her that she was having an
extra-marital affair,” responded Mark.
He also disputed his wife’s claims that he was threatening
to kill her and that he was chasing her away from their home.
“It is also not true that I am threatening to kill her and
that I chased her together with children from our matrimonial home.
She is just bitter that I discovered her shenanigans.
“I have since taken the matter to the village head and when
he (village head) summoned us, the man she is having an affair with refused to
come saying he needed a neutral venue.
The matter is now before Chief Mtshana,” Mark said.
Nanzeni also accused her husband of lying saying it was
impossible for her to bed another man after he cast an ulunyoka spell on her.
“I was employed by this man whom he is claiming I’m having
an affair with. protection order
I cannot have any other man in my life because he cast an
ulunyoka spell on me.
That’s why I’m
insisting that it is impossible to have any other man in my life,”
protested Nanzeni.
A seemingly shocked presiding magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu
ordered the parties to first bring an outcome from Chief Mtshana’s court so
that she could then make a ruling. B Metro
