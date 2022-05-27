HUBBY HAS LOCKED MY PRIVATES

IN a protest-like fashion, a woman from Bubi District in Matabeleland North province sensationally claimed her husband locked her sexual organ with ulunyoka as a way of stopping her from being intimate with other men.

Mark Moyo, who stays at Paddy’s Farm in Ward 14, is reported to have sought the services of a healer to cast an ulunyoka spell on his wife, Nanzeni Moyo, after suspecting that she was cheating on him.

Ulunyoka is a magic spell to stop a lover from cheating and it is surreptitiously administered on unsuspecting lovers.

Nanzeni made the startling claims after her husband accused her of cheating on him.

For Mark it seems the spell failed to work on his wife after he emotionally claimed that she was having an affair with her former employer adding that the matter was now before Chief Mtshana.

This emerged at the Bulawayo Civil Court where Nanzeni was seeking a protection order against her husband claiming he was abusing her.

“I am seeking a protection order against my husband. We have been married for 24 years. He threatens to kill me. He also evicted me together with our children from our matrimonial home.

“He is also sexually abusing me. He deserted the matrimonial home sometime in 2014 and he came back in 2017 and he left again.

After he chased us from the matrimonial home the village head gave us a stand where we built another house and he came and destroyed it,” complained Nanzeni.

She insisted that her husband was always threatening her with death.

In response, Mark stated that their marital problems started in 2013 after he discovered that his wife was cheating on him.

“Firstly, I dispute everything that she has said. We started having problems in 2013 after I discovered that she was having an extramarital affair. I did not assault her after becoming aware of the issue.

“I called her mother and when she came, she (Nanzeni) confessed before her that she was having an extra-marital affair.

As a result of the misunderstanding, she also engaged my sister telling her about our problems.

She again confessed before her that she was having an extra-marital affair,” responded Mark.

He also disputed his wife’s claims that he was threatening to kill her and that he was chasing her away from their home.

“It is also not true that I am threatening to kill her and that I chased her together with children from our matrimonial home.

She is just bitter that I discovered her shenanigans.

“I have since taken the matter to the village head and when he (village head) summoned us, the man she is having an affair with refused to come saying he needed a neutral venue.

The matter is now before Chief Mtshana,” Mark said.

Nanzeni also accused her husband of lying saying it was impossible for her to bed another man after he cast an ulunyoka spell on her.

“I was employed by this man whom he is claiming I’m having an affair with. protection order

I cannot have any other man in my life because he cast an ulunyoka spell on me.

That’s why I’m insisting that it is impossible to have any other man in my life,” protested Nanzeni.

A seemingly shocked presiding magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu ordered the parties to first bring an outcome from Chief Mtshana’s court so that she could then make a ruling. B Metro