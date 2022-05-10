HRE COUNCIL QUASHES WARREN HILLS GOLF COURSE CLAIMS

Harare City Council has said the Warren Hills Golf Course is set to be redesigned into a world-class golf club disputing claims that it will be merely turned into residential and commercial stands.
The club is set to be revamped into a world-class golf
facility following the partnership entered between the City of Harare and West
Properties.
The Herald is reliably informed that an advance team
comprising experts from France, Spain, Dubai and South Africa doing the design
of the new project was in the city last week.
Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said due legal
processes will be followed.
Council will soon deliberate on the change of use to a
mixed-use golf course. Consultations will be done with stakeholders,” he said.
West Properties chief executive officer, Kenneth Sharpe
earlier said that the plan was not to replace the golf
course but to upgrade it.
“Currently the golf course is rundown compared to what it
was 20 years ago. So it needs significant attention,” he said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment