HEADLESS BODY FOUND IN NORTON

An unidentified man’s headless body was on Saturday found near Hunyani River in Norton.

In a statement, Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the head was found a few metres from the body.

“The Zimbanwe Republic Police is investigating circumstances surrounding a suspected murder case in which the body of an unknown man was found on a foot path,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“The body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition, had its head removed.

“The skull was later found about 15 metres from where the body was.

“Police have since referred the remains to Norton Hospital for post-mortem,” he said. H Metro