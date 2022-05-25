HE DOES NOT EVEN FLUSH THE TOILET : WIFE TELLS MAGISTRATE

A HARARE man cried in court claiming his wife has been abusing him ever since she acquired a protection order.
John Mukati said his wife Magirate verbally abuses him in
front of their children.
He told the court that whenever they had an argument, she
threatens to get him arrested.
“I don’t know how to deal with this woman anymore, she
harasses me in public.
“She claims she will get me arrested, which is unfair,”
Mukati said.
In response, Magirate accused John of being reckless and
violent.
“My husband is a very reckless person who does not even
flush the toilet after use.
“He makes a lot of noise at night yet he is the one who
wants other people to respect him,” she said.
This matter was heard at the Harare Civil Court where John
applied for a protection order against Magirate.
Presiding magistrate Sharon Mashavire granted the
protection order in John’s favour. H Metro
