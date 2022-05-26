HARARE PUPIL BRINGS GUN TO CLASS

A GRADE 4 pupil brought a gun into his class at a Harare Primary School while one of his classmates recorded a video on Monday.

The child is said to have produced the gun in the class, when the teacher was out, and one of the pupils recorded a video via a smartphone.

It was posted on a WhatsApp group and one of the parents raised the alarm.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the serious incident saying investigations were in progress.

“Police are investigating a case involving a minor reported to have been found with a gun at a local school,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.

“Details will be released upon completion of investigations.”

However, the type of the gun was yet to be established.

One of the parents told H-Metro that school authorities made sure details of the boy remain anonymous.

“The incident exposed children to danger.

“Imagine such a young boy has the knowledge of handling a firearm from home to school and posting a video on social media.

“It’s unacceptable,” said the parent. H Metro