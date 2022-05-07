GOVT SUSPENDS BANKS LENDING, INTRODUCES NEW TAXES

We publish here measures announced by President Mnangagwa yesterday to boost economic confidence, restore value and macro-economic stability.
The Zimbabwean economy recently experienced a rise in
month-on-month inflation, from a monthly average of 4,5 percent seen in the
past 12 months to 15,5 percent in April 2022.
While the recent increase in domestic inflation is
substantially attributed to recent global shocks, domestic factors are also at
play, mainly attributed to the pass-through effects of the recent exchange rate
depreciation on the parallel market.
If not contained, the continued depreciation of the
domestic currency against the US dollar may lead to reversal of economic
stability gains achieved since the introduction of the foreign exchange auction
system in June 2020.
Government is aware that economic fundamentals to support a
stable domestic currency are currently in place as evidenced by the amount of
foreign currency being generated in the economy against the quantum of local
currency deposits.
For instance, the country generated foreign currency in
excess of US$9,7 billion in 2021 compared to US$6,3 billion recorded in 2020,
showing an increase of 53,5 percent.
Foreign currency earnings for the first quarter ending 31
March 2022 were US$2,4 billion, representing an increase of 15,9 percent from
US$2,04 billion generated during the same period in 2021.
Resultantly, the foreign currency liquidity in the economy
has continued to increase to reach the current level of US$2,4 billion, made up
of foreign currency accounts (FCAs) deposits of US$1,4 billion and national
reserves of US$1 billion.
Similarly, the country’s fiscal position has been
favourable since 2020, thus enabling Government to avoid monetisation of the
budget deficit, which increases money supply and inflationary pressures in the
economy.
The existence of strong economic fundamentals imply that
the recent exchange rate depreciation is driven by factors outside the
obtaining economic fundamentals. (This is comparable to the work of Economic
Hitmen).
Government is therefore convinced that the recent exchange
rate movements are being driven by negative sentiments by economic agents as
opposed to economic fundamentals.
These negative sentiments have been propagating adverse expectations on future inflation and exchange rate movements, thus giving rise to artificially high demand for foreign currency as economic agents hedge against expected high inflation.
Unfortunately, this practice has become a self-fulfilling
process by becoming the driver of exchange rate depreciation and inflation in
the economy.
This vicious cycle needs to be broken.
Against this background, Government is putting in place the
following measures to restore macro-economic stability, boost confidence in the
economy, increase the appeal of the local currency, preserve value for
depositors and investors and deal with market indiscipline.
These measures are expected to restore macro-economic
stability and support the current robust economic recovery trajectory.
Confidence building measures
Restoration of lost value on bank deposits
The currency changeover of 2019 adversely affected the
value of bank deposits of the banking public mainly as a result of the
depreciation of the exchange rate.
To address this value erosion, Government has resolved to
compensate the loss of value on bank deposits to individuals who had funds in
their bank accounts of US$1 000 and below as of end of January 2019.
The compensation for amounts less than US$1 000 has begun
and will continue.
Currently, a framework is also being put in place to
compensate individuals with bank accounts of up to US$100 000.
The amount required and implementation modalities of this
policy will be announced in due course guided by the Public Debt Management Act
and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.
Clearance of foreign auction backlog
Whilst considerable progress has been made in clearing the
auction allotments backlog, Government is proceeding to make available
sufficient resources to clear the backlog balance by the end of May 2022.
With immediate effect, the Reserve Bank will ensure that
all foreign currency allotments are settled within a period of 14 days
post-auction allotment and that the auction system only allots foreign currency
that is available.
Continuation of partial dollarisation (Dual Currency
System)
The current partial dollarisation or dual currency system
shall continue as the Government’s preferred system of payment and transaction
within the domestic economy under a carefully managed de-dollarisation process
which is aligned to the economic fundamentals.
Similarly, collection of revenue in foreign currency and
subsequent spending of the same shall continue in order to support critical
Government programmes and projects such as importation of Covid-19 vaccines and
syringes, borehole drilling equipment and completion of infrastructure
projects, debt service, liquidating legacy foreign currency obligations and
other foreign payment commitments.
Exchange rate management
Government is committed to a market-determined exchange
rate system.
In this regard, the willing-buyer, willing-seller foreign
exchange system put in place on April 1, 2022 shall continue to be used as a
benchmark for price discovery of the exchange rate and for the smooth operation
of the auction system.
Overtime, the auction rate and the interbank rate
established through the willing-buyer-willing-seller will provide the basis for
orderly unification of the exchange rate.
Reviewing the willing-buyer, willing-seller trading limit
Since the inception of the willing-buyer, willing-seller
foreign exchange system, banks have managed to purchase more than they have
sold under the US$1 000 foreign payment limit per day per individual.
With immediate effect, the amount that can be traded under
this arrangement has been increased to a maximum of US$5 000 per day with a
limit of US$10 000 per week per individual.
Retail/ Wholesale Pricing
The willing-buyer, willing-seller interbank foreign
currency arrangement has assisted in the price-discovery mechanisms of the
exchange rate in the economy.
In this regard, retailers and wholesalers are, with
immediate effect, allowed to benchmark their pricing to the average interbank
rate with a maximum allowable variance of 10 percent.
This would ensure increased discipline and a level playing
field in the pricing of goods and services in the market under a dual currency
system.
Additional measures to strengthen demand for local currency
Government has already announced measures to strengthen
demand for local currency by allowing payment of duty, royalties and taxes in
local currency.
To further boost the appeal of the local currency,
Government is putting in place further measures and incentives to expand the
use of the local currency, consistent with the quantity of local currency in
the domestic economy and in line with the envisaged de-dollarisation roadmap as
follows:
Reserve money growth
Monetary policy has also remained on a tighter path as
shown by continued reduction in reserve money growth targets from above 10
percent in 2020 to current levels of about 5 percent per quarter.
Commendably, reserve money supply has remained under
control and stable at the current level of $28 billion for the past six months’
period ending April 30, 2022.
Therefore, with immediate effect, the quarterly reserve
money growth will be further reduced to zero percent per quarter.
Proportion of taxes payable in local currency
Government reaffirms its commitment for exporters to pay
more of their taxes in domestic currency; this is currently under review.
Tax incentives for using local currency
Government is, with immediate effect, putting in place a
differential taxation system for the Intermediate Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) as
follows:
2 percent would
continue to apply to local currency transfers; and
All domestic
foreign currency transfers to attract the Intermediate Money Transfer Tax
(IMTT) of 4 percent.
Foreign payments settled through the willing-buyer,
willing-seller and foreign exchange auction system shall remain exempt from the
IMTT.
Foreign currency cash withdrawal levy
There is a preference to withdraw foreign currency for
transaction purposes, thereby undermining IMTT collections, given that cash
withdrawals are not liable to IMTT.
In order to discourage the withdrawal of cash which is
traded on the parallel market, the cash withdrawal levy for amounts above US$1
000 will with immediate effect be reviewed from the current 5 cents per
transaction to 2 percent.
Settlement of foreign currency tax obligations in local
currency (ZIMRA rate)
The settlement of the local currency component of the
foreign currency tax obligations for duty, royalties and other tax heads will,
with immediate effect, be at the interbank rate established through the
willing-buyer, willing-seller exchange rate system.
Similarly, liquidation of the surrender portion of export
proceeds will, with immediate effect, be settled at the willing-buyer,
willing-seller exchange rate.
Measures to foster market discipline
Suspension of third-party country payment on foreign payments
In order to continue to foster market discipline within the
foreign payment, banks shall, with immediate effect, not process third-party
country foreign payments.
The third-party foreign payments are susceptible to illicit
financial flows which prejudice the country of its hard-earned foreign currency
resources.
Suspension of lending by banks
In order to minimise the creation of broad money that is
prone to abuse for purposes of manipulating the exchange rate for financial
gains and to allow current investigations, lending by banks to both the
Government and the private sector is hereby suspended with immediate effect
until further notice.
Fostering discipline on the stock market (Zimbabwe Stock
Exchange)
Government has noted regulatory weaknesses in the custodial
system of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange sub-systems which are fuelling parallel
market activities.
The current system allows clients to sell shares and then
transfer the proceeds to third parties for purposes of trading forex.
In addition, brokers can transfer funds from one client
sub-account to another, which have become the basis for fuelling parallel
market activities.
In view of this challenge, the following measures are being
put into place, with immediate effect, to foster discipline on the Zimbabwe
Stock Exchange:
Inter-account
transfers between client sub-account with a broker are now prohibited;
Third-party
funding of client sub-accounts is no longer permitted;
iii. Transfer out of a client sub-account with a broker
shall only be allowed to the customers’ bank account and not to third parties;
and
The Zimbabwe
Stock Exchange will have powers to undertake regular and continuous monitoring
of broker transactions, share trading and custodial changes. For this purpose,
an electronic onitoring system will be established in Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
urgently.
The Securities and Exchange Commission will continue to
undertake the overall regulatory role, including oversight of the Zimbabwe
Stock Exchange.
Review of capital gains tax for short-term investments on
the stock exchange
Capital gains tax are currently standardised at a rate of
20 percent at the time of sale.
This flat rate does not encourage long-term holding of
stocks and shares.
As a result, the stock market has been characterised by
speculative bubbles as some investors speculate and take the profits to the
parallel market for value preservation.
Accordingly, to promote long-term investments on the stock
market, Government has, with immediate effect, reviewed capital gains tax for
shares held for a period not exceeding 270 days to 40 percent in line with
individual maximum marginal tax rate for Pay-as-You-Earn (PAYE).
This measure will deter short-term speculative buying and
selling of shares.
The capital gains tax will remain at 20 percent for
long-term investors beyond 270 days.
Enhancing market discipline
The security agents of Government and the Financial
Intelligence Unit shall, with immediate effect, enhance their roles to
effectively monitor financial transactions in order to address the delinquent
arbitrage behaviour in the economy.
Civil penalties shall be substantially reviewed upwards to
ensure that such behaviour is discouraged.
Appropriate legal changes shall also be instituted to
elevate some of the financial crimes to become criminal offences which
automatically attract jail sentence.
