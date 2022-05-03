GOVT ABANDONS MUGABE MAUSOLEUM

GOVERNMENT has reportedly relented on its resolve to exhume the late former President Robert Mugabe’s remains from Zvimba for reburial at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.
NewsDay has since learnt that the government has dumped
construction of a mausoleum where Mugabe’s remains were supposed to be
reburied.
Last year, government pressed ahead with the construction
of the mausoleum and Mugabe’s family was taken to court by a Zvimba traditional
leader who demanded that his remains be exhumed and reburied at the national
shrine.
In May last year, Chief Zvimba (born Stanley Mhondoro)
fined Mugabe’s widow Grace five cows and two goats for improperly burying her
husband and ordered his exhumation and reburial in Harare.
Mugabe’s children challenged Chief Zvimba’s controversial
ruling, arguing that he acted outside his jurisdiction.
“The mausoleum project has since been dumped, that is the
news that we have so far,” said a top government source.
Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe, however, refused to
comment on the matter saying the Local Government ministry was responsible for
the construction of the mausoleum.
Local Government minister July Moyo said: “Why can’t you
ask the Mugabe family over the mausoleum issue? As the government, we have to
follow what the family wants and their wishes.”
Mugabe family spokesperson Leo Mugabe said: “Nothing has
changed pertaining to the burial of our former late President Robert Mugabe.”
The late long-serving leader was buried in a heavily
fortified grave at his rural home village of Kutama, about 90km west of the
capital Harare. Newsday
