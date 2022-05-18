GMB EMPLOYEE STEALS PRESIDENTIAL FERTILISER

A STORES controller at Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Chipinge Depot allegedly stole 34x50kgs bags of Compound D fertiliser.

Tinashe Mafashu (49) of Usanga suburb in Chipinge appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi yesterday, facing theft charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to today (Wednesday).

Prosecuting, Mrs Delia Kathaziye said from May 17, 2021, Compound D fertiliser deliveries were made to GMB Chipinge under the 2021 Presidential Farming Inputs Scheme.

“The fertilisers were released into Mafashu’s custody as the stores controller. His duties include receiving and dispatching stocks and making daily, weekly and monthly stock counts.

“From the period extending October 8 to October 29, Mafashu stole 34x50kgs of FSG Compound D fertiliser,” she said.

Mrs Khataziye said in a bid to cover up for the offence, from October 11, Mafashu started making excuses not to carry out physical counting of the stock on a daily basis with the security guard, Mr Zebediah Moyana.

“On October 29, Mafashu noticed that the bags of fertiliser were now few and reported that 34 bags were missing. The manager carried out a stock check and discovered that they received a total of 14 108x50kgs of compound D, they dispatched 13 283 by 50kgs and they had a remaining stock of 791x50kgs bags, instead of 825x50kgs bags, giving a shortfall of 34x50kg bags of Compound D fertiliser,” she said.

The value of the missing fertiliser is $108 000 and nothing was recovered.

Asked what transpired on the missing fertiliser, Mafashu said he could not steal the property under his custody.

“I am responsible for the stocks and there is no way I can steal the property. Yes, the fertiliser is missing and I think a mistake was made while loading some of the dispatched fertiliser,” he said.

One of the witnesses, Mrs Pauline Jani, said Mafashu has a case to answer since no unlawful entry case was reported at the depot.